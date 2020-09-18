Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FND. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.26.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $74.68 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 64,779 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $3,790,219.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,352,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 43,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $2,570,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,498,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,224,590 shares of company stock worth $418,877,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Floor & Decor by 69.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

