Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Flexsteel Industries has raised its dividend payment by 15.8% over the last three years.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.40. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $178.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

In related news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 59,343 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $986,874.09. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin acquired 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at $383,046.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 74,517 shares of company stock worth $1,257,459. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.