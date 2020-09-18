FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Acquires 14,487 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 14,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $25,786.86.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 40,324 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $60,082.76.

On Monday, June 29th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 4,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Howard Dvorkin bought 28,482 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $46,140.84.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. FlexShopper Inc has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 359,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 137,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 10,929.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 89,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

