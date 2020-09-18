FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLEH) Trading Down 0.3%

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLEH) were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

