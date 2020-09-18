First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Trading Up 5.1%

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 545,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,201,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3,190.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 597,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,819.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 148,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 78,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 57,157 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

