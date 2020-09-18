First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.42. Approximately 2,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 11,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $772,000.

