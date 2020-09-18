First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 24,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 28,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 43,504 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000.

