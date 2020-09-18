First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.45. 131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.65% of First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

