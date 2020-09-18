First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.76.

FRC opened at $107.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

