First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Craig Alan Curtis Purchases 1,740 Shares

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Craig Alan Curtis bought 1,740 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $20,914.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.80. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Creative Planning grew its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 60.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 41.1% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Northwest BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

