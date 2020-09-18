First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,355.00

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,355 ($43.84) and last traded at GBX 3,335 ($43.58), with a volume of 122652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,205 ($41.88).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDP. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on First Derivatives from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,012.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,602.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The firm has a market cap of $896.24 million and a P/E ratio of 59.96.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

