First Bancorp (FBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 23rd

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 68.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $609.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.