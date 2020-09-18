Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 21.4% in August

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ferroglobe by 15.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,121,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 423,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 205.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $118.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.28.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

