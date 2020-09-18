FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $372.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $248.00 to $372.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.41% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

NYSE FDX opened at $244.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,533 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

