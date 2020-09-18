FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $286.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $221.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Shares of FDX opened at $244.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,533 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 114.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

