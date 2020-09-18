Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Lowered to Sell at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal National Mortgage Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.13.

OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 2.06. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

