Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group to “Sell”

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMCC. B. Riley upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Home Loan Mortgage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.20.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

