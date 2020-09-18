FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDDMF opened at $13.75 on Thursday. FDM Group has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $13.75.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

