Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Fastenal also posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

FAST opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,449.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

