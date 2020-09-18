F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 73.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.