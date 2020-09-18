Experian (LON:EXPN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,076.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,076 ($40.19) and last traded at GBX 3,065 ($40.05), with a volume of 1899545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,994 ($39.12).

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPN. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,660 ($34.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,653.64 ($34.67).

Get Experian alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,798.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,619.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion and a PE ratio of 41.56.

In other news, insider Ruba Borno acquired 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, with a total value of £18,988.84 ($24,812.28).

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.