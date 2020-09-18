Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of XCUR opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Exicure has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 861.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

