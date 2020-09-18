E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of E*TRADE Financial worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

