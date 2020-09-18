Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Quantum Minerals Limited’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FM. CSFB upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.62.

TSE FM opened at C$14.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a PE ratio of -24.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$14.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.24%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

