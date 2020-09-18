Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Quantum Minerals Limited’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.62.

TSE:FM opened at C$14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a PE ratio of -24.17. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$14.42.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.24%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

