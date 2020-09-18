Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CWE)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Pi Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charlotte’s Web in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Charlotte’s Web’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research report on Sunday, June 7th.

