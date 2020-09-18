Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kraft Heinz Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -204.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

