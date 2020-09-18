Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Stock Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,298,000 after purchasing an additional 788,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,822,000 after buying an additional 735,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after buying an additional 1,601,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.28 and a beta of 1.71. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

