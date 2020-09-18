EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Up 5.9%

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $40.86. Approximately 6,553,507 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,436,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,257,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $81,102,000 after buying an additional 427,800 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 57,616 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 342.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

