Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,207 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in CDK Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $88,757. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDK stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

