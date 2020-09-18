Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80. Draftkings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Equities analysts expect that Draftkings Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Draftkings news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,476 shares of company stock worth $35,792,069 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Draftkings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

