Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $1.30 Million Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AudioCodes by 33,425.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 390,414 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth $516,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 251.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup started coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.