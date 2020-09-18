Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,638 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.97.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total transaction of $8,479,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,043,837.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,816,557. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $503.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.74 and its 200-day moving average is $360.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

