Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 22,066 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,066 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $1,304,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 671.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 60,761 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.88, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

