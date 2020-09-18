Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,984 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,261,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1,049.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 349,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 302,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 205,250 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.18. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

