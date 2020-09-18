Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Bank of America upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

