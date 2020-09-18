Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 6,807 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $77,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 9,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,614,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,955 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 955.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,014,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,017 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,694,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,070 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $18,191,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

