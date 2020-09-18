Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 4,258 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $109.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,353 shares of company stock worth $1,105,790 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

