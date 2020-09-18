Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 2,200 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.59. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

