Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,376,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $134,908,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

OTIS opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

