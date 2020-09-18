Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.05% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 45.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $386,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.64.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

