Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 119,170 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 38.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in eBay by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in eBay by 18.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,273,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 519,700 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.