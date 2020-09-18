Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.32 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $103.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $121.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.