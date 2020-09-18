Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 181.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 11.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $2,843,974.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,119,942.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $371,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,305 shares of company stock worth $3,797,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.01. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

