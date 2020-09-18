Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,574 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.13% of Lantheus worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lantheus by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $875.92 million, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,688,783.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

