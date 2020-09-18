Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.24 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 312.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 23.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 115,357 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 557,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 90,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 66.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 163,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 65,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSIS opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $107.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

