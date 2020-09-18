Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Microchip Technology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP opened at $103.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $115.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

