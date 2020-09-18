Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.11% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.33. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSII. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.22 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and have sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

