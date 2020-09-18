Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,365 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BidaskClub cut Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $80.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,659 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

