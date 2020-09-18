Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 64,964 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

CVS opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.